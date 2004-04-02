Firefox pkg for 6.6-stable will not receive latest updates.

Contributed by Janne Johansson on 2020-01-09 from the old-code-rusts dept.

Solene@ writes:

Dear OpenBSD users, due to Firefox being too complicated to package (thanks to cbindgen and rust dependencies) on the stable branch (as this would require testing all rust consumers), the 6.6-stable branch won't receive updates for www/mozilla-firefox, so it will remain vulnerable to MFSA2020-03 and vulnerabilities that may appear after.



On the other hand, firefox-esr is still updated so I recommend switching to firefox-esr if you are running 6.6-stable.

If you run OpenBSD 6.5, you should upgrade to OpenBSD 6.6 to get the benefit from packages updates.

OpenBSD-current users are not affected, www/mozilla-firefox update is already committed and will be available soon on the mirrors.

